在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥8,564,400
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥8,564,400
原货币价格 €1,100,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5123
    平方英尺 (691.0 )

房产描述

Fantastic 5 bedroom villa with fully renovates suites. The villa is 10-minute walking distance of the most renowned beach in the Algarve and the Marina. With three floors, this house has huge potential, starting with a huge basement where we can use the space for home cinema or games room adjacent to this compartment there is a huge garage allowing 3 parking spaces. On the top floor we find a staircase that allows access to the Sun Deck where you can enjoy a beautiful view of to the Sea. Surrounded by a fully green plot with pool with waterfall and BBQ area where you can enjoy the view golf.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 105160243

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

周边设施

周边设施
