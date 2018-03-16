Fantastic 5 bedroom villa with fully renovates suites. The villa is 10-minute walking distance of the most renowned beach in the Algarve and the Marina. With three floors, this house has huge potential, starting with a huge basement where we can use the space for home cinema or games room adjacent to this compartment there is a huge garage allowing 3 parking spaces. On the top floor we find a staircase that allows access to the Sun Deck where you can enjoy a beautiful view of to the Sea. Surrounded by a fully green plot with pool with waterfall and BBQ area where you can enjoy the view golf.