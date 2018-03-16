Hilleritie 8

Incredible complex consisting of a modern two-story villa, a seaside sauna / guesthouse, a heated detached garage for two cars, an additional storage building with an attached wine cellar, a spacious terrace and garden and a private boat dock next to the sea.The newly renovated villa offers views over the sea, all the way to the city of Tammisaari. The house offers three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and one guest toilet. You find two beautifully planned living rooms for socialization and one dining area for both representative and family dinners and events. The cozy fireplaces add a warm atmosphere to the beautiful home.The kitchen is fully equipped and has a modern granite counter and stone tile floors. Modern Siemens household appliances available. The kitchen dines 8 persons comfortably at the table.The heated car garage is located next to the entrance of the villa and offers 60 sqm, which allows for two cars, additional storage and separate office space.The terrace is also newly renovated and allows for gorgeous views over the garden, down to the boat dock and over the sea.The guesthouse is located next to the boat dock has a modern sauna, an outdoor hot tub and a cozy socialization area.This incredible complex is located beautifully next to the waterfront, yet only 3 km from the city center of Tammisaari. Elementary school is available 300 meters away.