在售 - Goshen, CT, United States - ¥8,172,924
免费询盘

Goshen, CT, 06756 - United States

101 West Hyerdale Drive

约¥8,172,924
原货币价格 $1,290,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2335
    平方英尺 (0.81 英亩)

房产描述

Woodridge Lake hidden treasure. This architecturally designed, south facing waterfront home offers elegance in a relaxed atmosphere and is perfect for informal country living. All areas of the open main floor afford scenic views of the dock and the lake with over 170 feet of direct waterfront and the long southern views of Woodridge Lake. This home makes a statement. The kitchen and living area combine in to a well planned great room concept. The kitchen affords high end granite counters as well as luxury appliances and cabinets. The waterfront home offers a stone patio and deck/platform. This is a must see waterfront home with great charm and appeal. Woodridge Lake in Goshen, Connecticut Located less than 10 minutes from the Historic Town of Litchfield. Litchfield is a popular weekend destination spot and hosts the Annual Litchfield Road Footrace held each year in June. Goshen is home to the Internationally known Litchfield Jazz Festival, held each year in August and the Goshen Agricultural Fair held over Labor Day weekend. Located just a few miles away is Mohawk Ski Mountain, the Housatonic River (known for world class fly fishing), hiking on the Appalachian Trail and a short distance to the Berkshires as well.

上市日期: 2017年2月2日

MLS ID: L10195205

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stephen Drezen
+1 8604912000

周边设施

