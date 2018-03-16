101 West Hyerdale Drive

Woodridge Lake hidden treasure. This architecturally designed, south facing waterfront home offers elegance in a relaxed atmosphere and is perfect for informal country living. All areas of the open main floor afford scenic views of the dock and the lake with over 170 feet of direct waterfront and the long southern views of Woodridge Lake. This home makes a statement. The kitchen and living area combine in to a well planned great room concept. The kitchen affords high end granite counters as well as luxury appliances and cabinets. The waterfront home offers a stone patio and deck/platform. This is a must see waterfront home with great charm and appeal. Woodridge Lake in Goshen, Connecticut Located less than 10 minutes from the Historic Town of Litchfield. Litchfield is a popular weekend destination spot and hosts the Annual Litchfield Road Footrace held each year in June. Goshen is home to the Internationally known Litchfield Jazz Festival, held each year in August and the Goshen Agricultural Fair held over Labor Day weekend. Located just a few miles away is Mohawk Ski Mountain, the Housatonic River (known for world class fly fishing), hiking on the Appalachian Trail and a short distance to the Berkshires as well.