在售 - Maho, Sint Maarten - ¥11,404,080
Maho, Sint Maarten

Aqua Marina

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Gorgeous three bedroom waterfront villa located within the gated development of Aqua Marina in Dutch St. Maarten. The residence has been completely renovated with top- of- the- line appliances, marble bathrooms, wood flooring throughout, along with many other extras. Enjoy the fabulous lagoon views from your beautiful terrace space, next to your private infinity edge pool, surrounded by lovely landscaped private gardens. There is also a large common swimming pool and fitness center within Aqua Marina.

上市日期: 2016年7月27日

联系方式

分部：
St. Maarten Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michele Warden

