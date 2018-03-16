Gorgeous three bedroom waterfront villa located within the gated development of Aqua Marina in Dutch St. Maarten. The residence has been completely renovated with top- of- the- line appliances, marble bathrooms, wood flooring throughout, along with many other extras. Enjoy the fabulous lagoon views from your beautiful terrace space, next to your private infinity edge pool, surrounded by lovely landscaped private gardens. There is also a large common swimming pool and fitness center within Aqua Marina.