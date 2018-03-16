3486 Highland Drive

Carlsbad Custom Craftsman with panoramic ocean views! The first floor features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom retreat complete with an ocean view deck, his & hers walk-in closets & spacious master bathroom with separate tub & shower. New carpet & paint throughout. Over a quarter of an acre lot with fruit trees & areas to garden. Detached office/guest suite plumbed for a bathroom & a 2 car garage w/ room for a trailer or boat parking.