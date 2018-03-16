高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Carlsbad, CA, United States - ¥9,851,858
免费询盘

Carlsbad, CA, 92008 - United States

3486 Highland Drive

约¥9,851,858
原货币价格 $1,555,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3200
    平方英尺

房产描述

Carlsbad Custom Craftsman with panoramic ocean views! The first floor features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom retreat complete with an ocean view deck, his & hers walk-in closets & spacious master bathroom with separate tub & shower. New carpet & paint throughout. Over a quarter of an acre lot with fruit trees & areas to garden. Detached office/guest suite plumbed for a bathroom & a 2 car garage w/ room for a trailer or boat parking.

上市日期: 2018年1月16日

MLS ID: 180002745

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pilar Meza

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pilar Meza

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_