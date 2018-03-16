La Residenza Sul Porto

This wonderful apartment in situated inside a nice residential community with swimming pool and enjoys unique views of the old harbor and the new marina of Porto Cervo. the apartment is set over two levels, it's quiet and bright and has a terrace of50 sqm approx. its interior layout is devided as follows: entrance hall, large kitchen, living room with dining area, spacious terrace, four bedrooms, three serivizi, car parking. Kept in discrete internal conditions general, available starting from now.