高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Porto Cervo, Italy - ¥11,678,728
免费询盘

Porto Cervo, Italy

La Residenza Sul Porto

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2045
    平方英尺

房产描述

This wonderful apartment in situated inside a nice residential community with swimming pool and enjoys unique views of the old harbor and the new marina of Porto Cervo. the apartment is set over two levels, it's quiet and bright and has a terrace of50 sqm approx. its interior layout is devided as follows: entrance hall, large kitchen, living room with dining area, spacious terrace, four bedrooms, three serivizi, car parking. Kept in discrete internal conditions general, available starting from now.

上市日期: 2017年12月14日

MLS ID: 10101002299

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Luca D'Angelo
+39 02 8707 8300

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Luca D'Angelo
+39 02 8707 8300

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_