Spacious, sunny apartment near Parque do Povo with a comfortable balcony with a living ambiance and a bar, 2 great suites and a master suite with 3 closets and 2 bathrooms. The fourth suite was integrated to the living room, but can easily be reverted. The finishing is impeccable and all details were thought to offer the most sophistication and comfort: air-conditioning and sound proof windows in all ambiances, a big screen and a projector at one of the social ambiances and sound and lightning projects. There are 5 parking spaces and a big storage area. The condominium has a generator for all apartments and elevators, and 10 parking spaces for visitors. The leisure area is excellent and offers a gym, a massage room, a steam room, locker rooms, a ball room and a children’s ball room.