高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥13,515,740
免费询盘

São Paulo, 04538-082 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥13,515,740
原货币价格 R$7,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3631
    平方英尺 (390.22 英亩)

房产描述

Spacious, sunny apartment near Parque do Povo with a comfortable balcony with a living ambiance and a bar, 2 great suites and a master suite with 3 closets and 2 bathrooms. The fourth suite was integrated to the living room, but can easily be reverted. The finishing is impeccable and all details were thought to offer the most sophistication and comfort: air-conditioning and sound proof windows in all ambiances, a big screen and a projector at one of the social ambiances and sound and lightning projects. There are 5 parking spaces and a big storage area. The condominium has a generator for all apartments and elevators, and 10 parking spaces for visitors. The leisure area is excellent and offers a gym, a massage room, a steam room, locker rooms, a ball room and a children’s ball room.

上市日期: 2017年8月24日

MLS ID: 35249

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_