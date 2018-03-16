高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥7,159,228
Naples, FL, 34113 - United States

7912 Tiger Lily Dr

约¥7,159,228
原货币价格 $1,130,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3714
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Sophisticated elegance is perched on a very private and oversized corner lot in Tiger Island Lely Resort. This incredible home blends southwest exposure, gorgeous sunsets and breathtaking lake views. Spectacular interior with over 3,700 square feet boasts gorgeous floors, wood trim seven-inch casings, solid core eight-foot doors offering four bedrooms and four full baths and a half bath perfect for entertaining. The master suite is on the main level. Stunning glazed kitchen, featuring top quality appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas stove, granite countertops and island with counter-level breakfast bar. Living room with fireplace, alfresco breakfast patio, a two-story lanai features large pool and spa with broad lake views are just some of the wonderful areas to enjoy. Extensive landscape lighting, fountain, paver driveway, new solar pool heater system, two new air conditioner handlers, and a 250-gl. Underground propane tank completes the package. Just minutes from downtown Naples, Fifth Avenue South and beaches! Optional membership at Clubhouse. Very low community fees. Extraordinary Lifestyle Awaits!

上市日期: 2018年1月10日

MLS ID: 218000236

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ann Marie Shimer

周边设施

周边设施
