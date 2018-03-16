7 Compass Wy D302 D302

Perched high atop a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with captivating views of Block Island and Montauk Point, sits Champlin Woods, a vibrant adult community. Conveniently located between the Rhode Island summer resort villages of Watch Hill and Weekapaug, this upscale neighborhood offers an active lifestyle to its residents. Surrounded by a 135 acre land trust with excellent walking trails, Champlin Woods is located within walking distance of the public 18 hole, Donald Ross designed, Winnapaug Country Club, one mile to the semi private 9 hole Weekapaug Golf Club and three miles to the Shelter Harbor Golf Club. Tennis courts, both public and private, are located within one mile of your doorstep. Inviting, pristine white sandy beaches are only one mile away. High end finishings complement each dwelling with a myriad of choices for kitchens and baths. Each unit boasts nine foot ceilings and large covered porches which increase both living and dining capacity. Ownership at Champlin Woods includes a heated garage, use of the club house for gatherings, state of the art exercise facility, and salt water pool. And, we are pet AND grandchildren friendly!!