An elegant and graceful single story Georgian home oozing comfortable charm and style throughout. Visually pleasing architecture as well as ample accommodation offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, separate guest suite/work from home with own entrance, formal lounge, dining room, fitted study. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with gas range leads into an open plan family room with gas fireplace. Fabulous French doors leading from every room onto landscaped garden, undercover patio and charming, tucked away courtyards. The pool is solar heated and the generous staff accommodation is surprising. The home further boasts wooden sash window, Wi-Fi security and surround sound.