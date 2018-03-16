高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Johannesburg, South Africa - ¥7,256,796
Johannesburg, South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥7,256,796
原货币价格 R13,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺 (1827.0 )

房产描述

An elegant and graceful single story Georgian home oozing comfortable charm and style throughout. Visually pleasing architecture as well as ample accommodation offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, separate guest suite/work from home with own entrance, formal lounge, dining room, fitted study. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with gas range leads into an open plan family room with gas fireplace. Fabulous French doors leading from every room onto landscaped garden, undercover patio and charming, tucked away courtyards. The pool is solar heated and the generous staff accommodation is surprising. The home further boasts wooden sash window, Wi-Fi security and surround sound.

上市日期: 2016年5月17日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Wayne Brownhill
27118868070

周边设施

周边设施
