UNDER SALE CONTRACT - BORDEAUX - STUNNING PRIVATE FAMILY OWN-HOUSE - 390 SQ.M - 6 BEDROOMS - 1100SQ.M PARC - SWIMMING-POOL. IDEAL FAMILY Downtown Bordeaux, in a residential and quiet area, close to all the good schools and amenities, you will be amazed by the country-side feeling of this stunning contemporary house in the heart of the city. Designed by a famous architect, with the most high-end materials, this one of a kind mansion has it all: 6 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, several living spaces, one fitted and open kitchen, 2 offices, 1 independent apartment, garages, swimming-pool, and 1 work-shop. Contact for visit: +33 (0)7 85 09 47 70 Bordeaux Sotheby's International Realty 40 Cours de Verdun, 33000 Bordeaux