在售 - Bordeaux, France - ¥13,158,033
Bordeaux, 33000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥13,158,033
原货币价格 €1,690,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 4197
    平方英尺

房产描述

UNDER SALE CONTRACT - BORDEAUX - STUNNING PRIVATE FAMILY OWN-HOUSE - 390 SQ.M - 6 BEDROOMS - 1100SQ.M PARC - SWIMMING-POOL. IDEAL FAMILY Downtown Bordeaux, in a residential and quiet area, close to all the good schools and amenities, you will be amazed by the country-side feeling of this stunning contemporary house in the heart of the city. Designed by a famous architect, with the most high-end materials, this one of a kind mansion has it all: 6 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, several living spaces, one fitted and open kitchen, 2 offices, 1 independent apartment, garages, swimming-pool, and 1 work-shop. Contact for visit: +33 (0)7 85 09 47 70 Bordeaux Sotheby's International Realty 40 Cours de Verdun, 33000 Bordeaux

上市日期: 2017年10月31日

联系方式

分部：
Bordeaux Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Etienne Delpech
+33 +33330785094770

