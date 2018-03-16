Viale Gorizia

Situated in Pavia city centre, elegant detached villa on four levels with garden, stone fountain and courtyard with three parking spaces. The ground floor consists of living room, kitchen, bedroom, study, bathroom, with both independent entrance and garden access and lift that leads to the upper floor. A flight of stone steps at the main entrance leads to the first floor, composed of hallway, living room with high ceilings, dining room and fireplace room adjacent to the kitchen and guest toilet. The sleeping area, on the second floor, consists of a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom, single room, study, second bathroom, balcony. The property includes an open-space loft with exposed beams. Completely renovated with high-quality materials and luxury finishes, rare marbles and parquet flooring.