Welcome to 239 Winding Oaks Drive, a private gated waterfront estate located on the beautiful shores of Lake Keowee. Winding Oaks is a unique custom Mediterranean inspired lakeshore masterpiece with expansive big-water views. Upon entering the foyer be prepared to be awestruck by the soaring ceilings, endless big water views, and elegant furnishings. With exquisite custom finishes, a sweeping open floor plan, this property is an entertainer’s dream. At it’s heart is a chef’s kitchen with granite island, designer appliances and built-in custom pantry. The light filled great room, dining room and kitchen seamlessly flow into one, and are accentuated by the two-sided fireplace, wall of glass windows and door opening up to the Verdana, allowing for indoor/outdoor living. The terraced lawn and golf cart path leads to a private sitting area, fire pit and covered dock. This idyllic waterfront site boasts gorgeous sunsets, privacy, and is conveniently located minutes from downtown Seneca. Thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted, the quality and style is undeniable and it creates an unrivaled gated retreat on over 0.75 acres with 170’ of shoreline. The home is 5454 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, bonus room over garage, media room, wine cellar, gym, indoor spa (Sport Power Pool Spa; Combines exercise with relaxation in this swim/spa hybrid) and attached three car garage. Furnishing are negotiable.