25364 Prado De La Felicidad

Extraordinary Haute Living is to be found behind the Ultra Secluded, highly prestigious "Oaks of Calabasas". This 2 story custom Tuscan estate perched behind the chic communities 2nd Gate, offers a Mediterranean compound sitting on a 1.6 acre lot and approx. 11,000 sqft of living space. A Cathedral style entry way is the main ventricle through a floor plan that mimics the Italian Borgo Santo Pietro estate. Opposite the swanky grand chandelier foyer is a 14 seat Formal Dining room shrouding a 400+ bottle temp controlled wine cellar. A Custom 10 person theater with leather tapestry detail and ambient lighting sets the mood for the most discerning movie enthusiast. Huge Chef kitchen with double islands, commercial viking appliances & dual sinks is an open segway to a grand sitting room outfitted with vaulted ceilings, wood beams and smooth stucco throughout. Indoor and outdoor living is met by two sets of fleetwood pocket french doors opening to a resort styled backyard with an inviting swimming pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen and 2 pergolas for effortless lounging. Relax in the 4 person Sauna with teak finishes and retreat to the Master bedroom outfitted with tanzanite walls, spa like en-suite bath encased by 16 french 10ft mahogany doors. A second story provides the second of the 6 bedrooms & 2 of 9 baths with space for a studio or possible gym. Other features include open family room, control room for security cameras, controlled lighting, wifi & sound equipment. A large detached pool/guest house, 3 car garage with 10 car motor court and custom covered loggia with fireplace and heated patio floors complete this masterpiece. Multiple water features, manicured lawns all set to a movie like unobstructed backdrop with explosive mountain views for ultimate privacy. This extraordinary architectural masterpiece is not to be missed!