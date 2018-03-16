Triangle d'Or Avenue Montaigne - In a high standing building with door man 24h / 24h, at the second floor with elevator arriving directly in the apartment, a crossing apartment with a nice clear view on Plaza Athénée hotel : entrance, doble living room-dining room, a complete suite with dressing and shower-room, another vast bedroom with a bathroom, a study room (or 3rd bedroom for child ). 3 wc. Cave. Parking place in the building. Contact : Véronique Prévost +33 (0) 6 84 15 96 74