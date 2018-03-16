高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥38,539,803
Paris, 75008 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥38,539,803
原货币价格 €4,950,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 1463
    平方英尺

房产描述

Triangle d'Or Avenue Montaigne - In a high standing building with door man 24h / 24h, at the second floor with elevator arriving directly in the apartment, a crossing apartment with a nice clear view on Plaza Athénée hotel : entrance, doble living room-dining room, a complete suite with dressing and shower-room, another vast bedroom with a bathroom, a study room (or 3rd bedroom for child ). 3 wc. Cave. Parking place in the building. Contact : Véronique Prévost +33 (0) 6 84 15 96 74

上市日期: 2017年3月30日

联系方式

分部：
Propriétés Parisiennes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Veronique Prevost
+33 (0)1 70 36 44 02

