在售 - Savannah, GA, United States - ¥10,422,062
免费询盘

Savannah, GA, 31401 - United States

15 East Macon Street

约¥10,422,062
原货币价格 $1,645,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury, semi-custom single family residences are being built in the heart of the Historic Landmark District of Savannah. These all brick single family residences will feature all the components of an historic property, including hand molded brick and full-leaded glass; embracing the historic nature of the area with all the conveniences of new construction. The garden level can be a media area, fourth bedroom or guest suite, complete with full bath, kitchen/bar area with granite counters, an elevator that services all four stories and a two car garage. The parlor level will have a spacious open living/dining area ideal for entertaining and a gourmet kitchen complete with Thermador appliances and a portico for alfresco dining. the third story is the master level and includes a luxury bath, laundry, study and its own portico. Two ensuite guest rooms are on the fourth floor. No HOA fees. A perfect balance of quality, sophistication and convenience.

上市日期: 2015年9月8日

MLS ID: 147298

联系方式

分部：
Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julie Kehoe
+1 9122343323

