15 East Macon Street

Luxury, semi-custom single family residences are being built in the heart of the Historic Landmark District of Savannah. These all brick single family residences will feature all the components of an historic property, including hand molded brick and full-leaded glass; embracing the historic nature of the area with all the conveniences of new construction. The garden level can be a media area, fourth bedroom or guest suite, complete with full bath, kitchen/bar area with granite counters, an elevator that services all four stories and a two car garage. The parlor level will have a spacious open living/dining area ideal for entertaining and a gourmet kitchen complete with Thermador appliances and a portico for alfresco dining. the third story is the master level and includes a luxury bath, laundry, study and its own portico. Two ensuite guest rooms are on the fourth floor. No HOA fees. A perfect balance of quality, sophistication and convenience.