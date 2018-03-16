高端地产新闻
在售 - Skaneateles, NY, United States - ¥9,503,400
Skaneateles, NY, 13152 - United States

0001 Collard Rd

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 123.01
    英亩

房产描述

Spectacular property overlooking Skaneateles Lake offers a multitude of possibilities for use. This magnificent parcel is 123 acres of woods and pasture with frontage on Collard Rd and E. Lake Rd. Perfect location for your dream estate providing privacy and majestic views of the lake. Convenient to the village of Skaneateles for shopping, dining & entertainment. Area amenities/events include a private airport, Skaneateles Polo, world-class music of The Skaneateles Festival & golf/boating at The Skaneateles Country Club. A unique opportunity for a remarkable property in The Finger Lakes Region.

上市日期: 2017年4月21日

MLS ID: S1039564

联系方式

分部：
Select Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ellen OConnor
+1 3152565894

