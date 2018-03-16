0001 Collard Rd

Spectacular property overlooking Skaneateles Lake offers a multitude of possibilities for use. This magnificent parcel is 123 acres of woods and pasture with frontage on Collard Rd and E. Lake Rd. Perfect location for your dream estate providing privacy and majestic views of the lake. Convenient to the village of Skaneateles for shopping, dining & entertainment. Area amenities/events include a private airport, Skaneateles Polo, world-class music of The Skaneateles Festival & golf/boating at The Skaneateles Country Club. A unique opportunity for a remarkable property in The Finger Lakes Region.