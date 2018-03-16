The Island of Molokai, central to the main Hawaiian Islands, has for generations been an oasis for Hawaiian royalty, tycoons and naturalists alike. Comprising approximately 55,575 acres and 35% of the island, Molokai Ranch is the most significant offering in the state of Hawaii. The successful new owner will be among the top five private landowners in the state.The extensive lands of Molokai Ranch offer a remarkable combination of towering sea cliffs, secluded beaches, prime pastureland and tropical rainforests. In addition to the ranching operations, this extraordinary property consists of agricultural lands, nature preserves, and commercial, residential, golf course, oceanfront resort hotel, and upcountry lodge properties spanning over 300 parcels.With over 20 miles of coastline property, Molokai Ranch offers a wide variety of ocean activities. Molokai's south shore features Hawaii's most extensive coastal reef system, consisting of over 14,000 acres of pristine reef habitat.Relaxed, beautiful, and magically unrefined, the privacy and sense of authentic Hawaii are preserved, while world-class amenities are easily accessible. The major urban center of Honolulu and the more populated islands are within 30 minutes via private or commercial air services.Molokai Ranch presents an incomparable opportunity to acquire the largest collection of privately held real estate assets available in Hawaii.PROPERTY DETAILSBased on zoning and permissible land use the acreage is generally classified as follows.28.924 acres comprising two hotel properties: "The Lodge" at Maunaloa and the oceanfront "Kaluakoi Hotel" 222.327 acres comprising the Kaluakoi Golf Course (currently closed) and the Ironwood Hills Golf Course (currently operated and maintained by a third party on land leased from Molokai Ranch) 176.015 acres of Kaluakoi interior resort land 100.575 acres of Kaluakoi oceanfront resort land 1091.259 acres of additional vacant interior and oceanfront lots at Kaluakoi Resort 841.959 acres of residential estates at Papohaku Ranch and Kaupoa 48,398.353 acres of West, Central and Southeast Molokai agricultural lands 4,116.740 acres of forested conservation lands 28.825 acres of commercial properties in the vicinity of Kaunakakai Wharf and Kaunakakai Town 84.751 acres of industrial properties at Maunaloa and Kualapu'u 21.502 acres of Maunaloa residential properties 294.992 acres of residential potential urban expansion land 168.666 acres of infill lots, roadways, remnant lots, utilities, greenbelts and parks. Total: 55,574.888 acres