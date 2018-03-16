高端地产新闻
在售 - Pinecrest, FL, United States - ¥16,440,882
免费询盘

Pinecrest, FL, 33156 - United States

6925 Sw 115 St

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5458
    平方英尺 (18750.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

New modern home under construction by builder Jorge Prendes, a name that is known for excellent construction, timeless high end finishes, and beautiful design. His clients rave about their homes and working with him, and prospective buyers are invited to go in and see several of these homes and the quality and style he so thoughtfully incorporates in each new house. The time to now to put your personal style into the design choices available, and to look forward to your new home.

上市日期: 2016年2月17日

MLS ID: A10035966

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jo-Ann Forster
+1 3056660562

