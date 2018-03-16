高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥30,364,693
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥30,364,693
原货币价格 €3,900,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 10763
    平方英尺 (51000.0 )

房产描述

Oriental Inspiration. Oriental-inspired Estate which states as an unique jewel in the Portuguese luxury market. Just ten minutes from the beach, between the golf courses of Vale do Lobo and Vilamoura and hided by the exotic landscapes of Fonte Santa, will enjoy five hectares, of fertile land with an outstanding agricultural production. The building with mil square meters and great architectural detail offers you five iconic en suite bedrooms, one tremendous living room and a large fully equipped kitchen. Luxurious details, such as colourful glass domes, golden columns manicured outside areas with space for the Hangar and Heliport. Sauna, Jacuzzi and Tropical Swimming Pool invites you to a distinct lifestyle. A place of vast agricultural production in and plain landscape full of biological heritage and diversity. Finished project of great real estate value, incomparable for its quantity and quality designed with character and personality.

上市日期: 2014年7月1日

MLS ID: 105140167

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
