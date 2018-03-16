189 Reserve Road

Located in the exclusive St. Helena Reserves, this 6,350 square foot newly completed 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home on 70 acres overlooks beautiful panoramic views of vineyards and mountains. Featuring high ceilings, bright/airy open floor plans with high quality materials throughout. The spacious kitchen/great room is designed for hosting intimate or large gatherings, seamlessly connecting the interior of the home to the exterior landscape. The interior/ exterior flow of the home is further reinforced by the large pergola featuring second floor balconies, expansive decks and fire table at the first floor level.The extensively landscaped level lawn leads to an infinity edge pool with heated built-in spa, bocce court, mature olive trees, commanding views of Napa Valley floor and vineyards that complete the serenity of this gracious estate. Additional 2 structures for a guest house and staff house can be built as well as 1 acre vineyard. This is a perfect home for gracious entertaining with total privacy and yet less than 20 minutes to the lively Downtown St. Helena & the prestigious Auberge du Soleil Resort. Offered at $5,850,000.