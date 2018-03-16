Its the elegance that emanates from the view of this home, as one enters the winding driveway, to the impressive double volume entrance with beautiful wooden floors. Its the comfort that comes from intimate living spaces. Its the dramatic country views and, for the owners, it has simply been home for the past 5 years.With panaromic views of the open country-side, golf course and the nearby forest, it is not hard to see why creating a marriage of indoor and outdoor living was so important to this family.The entire property is just so private and beautiful. From the newly planted vineyard to the separate entertainment building overlooking the pool and garden --------Weve loved it! Says Jana.This lovely home, built with the environment in mind, has double glazing throughout and many other green features. Accommodation comprises 5 en-suite bedrooms, a fitted study in solid walnut, an open plan chefs kitchen, a dining room large enough to seat at least 20 guests, a formal lounge, a builtin bar made from American ash, a really comfortable home theatre, a family room opening onto an entertainers patio, 2 double garages, and staff accommodation. This is really a home to view if you are serious in finding your special home.Visitors to Blair Atholl Private Lifestyle Estate are invariably awe -struck by the overwhelming beauty of it all. The blend of old-world country estate living and modern amenities set amidst the undulating landscape of the golf course, surrounding riverine flora and beautiful Magaliesberg Mountain range, is somehow familiar, as though you inexplicably belong to this almost surreal experience. Half of Blair Atholl's 600 hectares stretches across land that previously belonged to world famous golfer Gary Player and boasts some of the lowest density housing in the country - with an average of one home to every two hectares of land. This means that the 329 stands (at an average 3 700 square metres each) are separated by at least half an acre of natural vegetation, so you can rest assured that there will always be plenty of space between you and a handful of select neighbours. Stands are also positioned in such a way as to obscure them from both the road and neighbours as far as is possible. Blair Atholl is run by friendly and helpful staff in a totally secure environment where the sound of children riding their bikes up and down the roads reminds us all of how living should be. The Estate is populated with antelope that live with you and enjoy the area with you. In summary, living in Blair Atholl is a very special experience.