Parts of the property date back to the 1800's with the majority of the house built in the 1930's. High ceilings and characterful features, original fireplaces and vintage bathroom tiles and sanitary ware all add to the quirky original nature of this special home.A large in and out driveway with five bar gates adds to the farmhouse look and feel. A cathedral oak front door opens on to a simple entrance hall with oak floors, under stairs cupboards, cloakroom and guest toilet. The sitting room/study with oak bookshelves and floors and a large brick fireplace, has delightful dual aspect views and double doors lead to an attractive, heated orangery.The drawing room with its speciality copper fireplace has triple French windows overlooking the beautiful walled garden.The dining room also has French windows which allow full view of the lawns and manicured gardens. This generously proportioned room with high ceilings, oak floors and fitted cupboards has a magnificent gothic stone fireplace.The Vintage style kitchen and breakfast room overlook the swimming pool and again, French windows overlook the garden with another door leading to the dining room.At the end of the hallway is a large guest suite which has views out onto the pool area. A large utility/laundry room could double up as a further bedroom owing to its en-suite bathroom facilities. This coupled with its additional storage, this space could be used as staff/gardener accommodation.Upstairs, the master suite boasts dual aspect views, a vaulted ceiling, fitted wardrobes, an open fireplace, and a large en-suite with stylish vintage fittings. There are 2 further bedrooms on this floor along with a family bathroom.A further staircase within the feature tower leads to a study and storage area.Outside is a double garage, storerooms, and workshop with doors to the garden. The spectacular high walled courtyard garden is completely secluded with sweeping lawns, formal box hedge borders, mature pines and magnificent magnolia, outdoor swimming pool, garden room and sauna. A section of garden has an orchard with apple, pear and cheery and raised beds.Above the garage, with its own access is a studio apartment with bathroom, kitchen/living room and bedroom.