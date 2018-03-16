When you get it right, it's almost art! The design of this magnificent home on 3965m2 hidden behind high walls, combines functionality & design with a spectacular result. It demands that you utilise each & every space to its full potential and you will delight in its entertainment and living facilities. Double volumes, high ceilings & stacking doors play with natural light and invite your eye out to the beautiful water-feature & spacious gardens. With open, yet defined living areas, designer Italian kitchen, 5 bedroom suites, flatlet, study, pyjama lounge and more, this home has it all! 4 garages, guest parking and double staff accommodation. Walking distance to Shul and Virgin active. Make the call to arrange a viewing today.