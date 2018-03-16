高端地产新闻
在售 - Johannesburg, South Africa - ¥13,146,370
Johannesburg, 2057 - South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥13,146,370
原货币价格 R25,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 1076
    平方英尺 (3965.0 )

房产描述

When you get it right, it's almost art! The design of this magnificent home on 3965m2 hidden behind high walls, combines functionality & design with a spectacular result. It demands that you utilise each & every space to its full potential and you will delight in its entertainment and living facilities. Double volumes, high ceilings & stacking doors play with natural light and invite your eye out to the beautiful water-feature & spacious gardens. With open, yet defined living areas, designer Italian kitchen, 5 bedroom suites, flatlet, study, pyjama lounge and more, this home has it all! 4 garages, guest parking and double staff accommodation. Walking distance to Shul and Virgin active. Make the call to arrange a viewing today.

上市日期: 2016年4月14日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Wayne Brownhill
27118868070

