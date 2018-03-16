Situated in the heart of the thriving town St. Julian's is this self-contained, completely pedestrian lifestyle development Pendergardens. Forming part of the luxury Pendergardens tower is this high floor 194 sqm apartment with sea, country, and city views. Extremely well lit comprising 3 bedrooms (main with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe), open plan kitchen/ living/ dining area, guest bathroom, guest toilet, and 35 sqm surrounding balconies. Being sold finished to the highest standards including VRV air conditioning, false ceilings with light fittings throughout, underfloor heating, and a smart home system. Further complementing this property is 2 car spaces in the underground residential car park and use of communal pool.