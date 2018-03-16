高端地产新闻
在售 - St Julians, Malta - ¥6,462,229
St Julians, Malta

地址暂不公布

约¥6,462,229
原货币价格 €830,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 35.0

房产描述

Situated in the heart of the thriving town St. Julian's is this self-contained, completely pedestrian lifestyle development Pendergardens. Forming part of the luxury Pendergardens tower is this high floor 194 sqm apartment with sea, country, and city views. Extremely well lit comprising 3 bedrooms (main with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe), open plan kitchen/ living/ dining area, guest bathroom, guest toilet, and 35 sqm surrounding balconies. Being sold finished to the highest standards including VRV air conditioning, false ceilings with light fittings throughout, underfloor heating, and a smart home system. Further complementing this property is 2 car spaces in the underground residential car park and use of communal pool.

上市日期: 2017年6月14日

MLS ID: 200485

联系方式

分部：
Malta Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Beth Abela-Sandelle
35620108070

