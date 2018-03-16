4028 Marquette St

Brilliant new NEST construction designed to appeal to a homeowner with luxury and sustainability in mind, blending high quality details with functional living efficiencies. Sleek, contemporary lines are tempered with warm Austin stone and abundant natural light. Gourmet kitchen and wine bar feature Subzero, Wolf and Bosch top-of-the-line equipment. Pella Architect Series windows; dual compressor and multi-zone distribution HVAC systems – this house will achieve 28% better energy performance than Energy Star and UP city code requirements. Luxurious materials including limestone and marble, and oak hardwoods throughout. Family living on second floor; sunny gameroom and full bath on top floor. Rare three-car attached garage and outdoor kitchen. Remote monitoring capable through Z-wave and RF technologies - control HVAC and lights, and activate locks and alarms from your phone.