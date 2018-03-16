高端地产新闻
在售 - Dallas, TX, United States - ¥17,422,900
免费询盘

Dallas, TX, 75225 - United States

4028 Marquette St

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 6109
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brilliant new NEST construction designed to appeal to a homeowner with luxury and sustainability in mind, blending high quality details with functional living efficiencies. Sleek, contemporary lines are tempered with warm Austin stone and abundant natural light. Gourmet kitchen and wine bar feature Subzero, Wolf and Bosch top-of-the-line equipment. Pella Architect Series windows; dual compressor and multi-zone distribution HVAC systems – this house will achieve 28% better energy performance than Energy Star and UP city code requirements. Luxurious materials including limestone and marble, and oak hardwoods throughout. Family living on second floor; sunny gameroom and full bath on top floor. Rare three-car attached garage and outdoor kitchen. Remote monitoring capable through Z-wave and RF technologies - control HVAC and lights, and activate locks and alarms from your phone.

上市日期: 2017年4月17日

MLS ID: 13580896

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

