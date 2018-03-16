高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥30,893,121
São Paulo, 04542-012 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥30,893,121
原货币价格 R$16,000,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5640
    平方英尺 (823.0 )

This apartment is at a privileged location, next to Faria Lima Avenue and Parque do Povo. The living area has marble floors and connects two ambiances. It holds a dinning room, a toilet, an office/home theater room and a lofty balcony surrounding the whole social area to the butlers pantry connected to the barbecue space. There are four great suites, and the master one holds two closets and a balcony. The property is well-lit, with a well distributed blueprint at one of the best locations on the neighborhood. The condominium holds a full leisure area and specialty security.

上市日期: 2017年3月6日

MLS ID: 30463

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

