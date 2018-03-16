This apartment is at a privileged location, next to Faria Lima Avenue and Parque do Povo. The living area has marble floors and connects two ambiances. It holds a dinning room, a toilet, an office/home theater room and a lofty balcony surrounding the whole social area to the butlers pantry connected to the barbecue space. There are four great suites, and the master one holds two closets and a balcony. The property is well-lit, with a well distributed blueprint at one of the best locations on the neighborhood. The condominium holds a full leisure area and specialty security.