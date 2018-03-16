高端地产新闻
在售 - Roses, Spain - ¥6,929,378
Roses, 17480 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4886
    平方英尺

房产描述

This property is located in the urbanization "Can Issac" 10 minutes from the beach in Roses on a plot of more then 1600m2. It consists of two units: the main house with two apartments; On the ground floor there is a living room with fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, toilet, two very large bedrooms and garage; On the 1st floor a large living room with fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms. Each has a terrace with views of the park and the Bay of Roses. The second unit is built around the pool with an annex comprising one bedroom and another large room with utility room and one more bedroom. Due to the plotsize and the proximity to the green zone this property offers tranquility and privacy.

上市日期: 2016年11月15日

MLS ID: ALTP1188

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

