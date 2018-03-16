This property is located in the urbanization "Can Issac" 10 minutes from the beach in Roses on a plot of more then 1600m2. It consists of two units: the main house with two apartments; On the ground floor there is a living room with fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, toilet, two very large bedrooms and garage; On the 1st floor a large living room with fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms. Each has a terrace with views of the park and the Bay of Roses. The second unit is built around the pool with an annex comprising one bedroom and another large room with utility room and one more bedroom. Due to the plotsize and the proximity to the green zone this property offers tranquility and privacy.