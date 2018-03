This charming one-story house has 750 m² of built area and great natural lightning that, allied to the light tones on the walls makes it even more open wide. It holds 6 bedrooms, 5 of them being suites, closets, 2 toilets, an office, a fireplace, and a terrace. There is also a butlers pantry, a kitchen, a service area and an external area offering a pool, a barbecue pit, a garden, a gym space, a little house and a separate ball room.