在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥15,775,644
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

9701 E Happy Valley Rd 13

约¥15,775,644
原货币价格 $2,490,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5734
    平方英尺 (192465.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

The Peak-a gated, north Scottsdale community of 34, 4+ acre estates where grandeur and luxury aren't the exception, they're the norm. With more than 5700sf this is a home for those who enjoy private, unencumbered living, with plenty of room for both friends and family when the occasion beckons. Converse fireside by one of two, sculpted gas-hearths, or simply gaze awestruck through the floor to ceiling windows at the iconic, Pinnacle Peak Mountain. And when it's time to take-in fireworks on the 4th, sneak away to the guest house rooftop deck for unobstructed views of the valley. The guest house offers a versatile floor plan with two, 1 bedroom guest homes- one with a 1-car garage, the other with a 2-car climate controlled garage and a game room.

上市日期: 2017年5月26日

MLS ID: 5611342

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tricia Cormie
6023596988

周边设施

周边设施
