9701 E Happy Valley Rd 13

The Peak-a gated, north Scottsdale community of 34, 4+ acre estates where grandeur and luxury aren't the exception, they're the norm. With more than 5700sf this is a home for those who enjoy private, unencumbered living, with plenty of room for both friends and family when the occasion beckons. Converse fireside by one of two, sculpted gas-hearths, or simply gaze awestruck through the floor to ceiling windows at the iconic, Pinnacle Peak Mountain. And when it's time to take-in fireworks on the 4th, sneak away to the guest house rooftop deck for unobstructed views of the valley. The guest house offers a versatile floor plan with two, 1 bedroom guest homes- one with a 1-car garage, the other with a 2-car climate controlled garage and a game room.