在售 - Sedona, AZ, United States - ¥7,571,042
Sedona, AZ, 86336 - United States

3263 Calle Del Montana

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4122
    平方英尺 (103.0 英亩)

房产描述

Reality Surpassing Imagination--unparalleled views from a perfect palette awaits your personal touch. Many recent upgrades including stucco exterior and trex deck. Plus all the benefits for the discerning few who prefer life at the mountaintop: An elevator, dumb waiter, work-out area, steam shower, workshop adjoining an extra large 31'x25' garage, and so much more. The downstairs suite would be ideal for live-in help. A Nth AZ Endless Pools contractor has determined a perfect covered location off the workout area (ask me, it's affordable.) And there is even a special cushioned whirlpool tub. By the way, there are three whirlpool tubs, not to mention a hot water butler in the kitchen beside the R/O. If views are why you're drawn to Sedona, this is that one in a million opportunity.

上市日期: 2017年6月20日

MLS ID: 513532

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Hill
9282545100

_