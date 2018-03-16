80 Main Street

A rare offering in the Old Village. For the first time in generations, this five bedroom compound has come to the market. A unique waterfront property, with a stairway to a private beach next to Lighthouse Beach, consists of a four bedroom main home and a one bedroom one bath beachfront cottage. Perfectly situated on .32 acres, this incredible location and home has been utilized as a successful rental and family get-a-way. Walk to shopping, dining, Main Street events and more. Opportunities like this are infrequent yet the experiences to be had in this location could be endless!