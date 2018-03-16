高端地产新闻
在售 - Chatham, MA, United States - ¥12,664,864
Chatham, MA, 02633 - United States

80 Main Street

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1332
    平方英尺 (13939.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

A rare offering in the Old Village. For the first time in generations, this five bedroom compound has come to the market. A unique waterfront property, with a stairway to a private beach next to Lighthouse Beach, consists of a four bedroom main home and a one bedroom one bath beachfront cottage. Perfectly situated on .32 acres, this incredible location and home has been utilized as a successful rental and family get-a-way. Walk to shopping, dining, Main Street events and more. Opportunities like this are infrequent yet the experiences to be had in this location could be endless!

上市日期: 2015年11月22日

MLS ID: 21510790

联系方式

分部：
oldCape Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jack D. Bohman /Jo-Ellen Erickson
+1 5082375039

