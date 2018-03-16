Modern residence in a high standard condominium. Wide and upbeat, it has a dining room and a TV room with large glass panels, granting plenty of natural lightning and integrating the indoor ambiances to the garden and patio. The upper floor holds 3 suites with generous spaces, custom-made wardrobes and a beautiful balcony that lights up the hallway, which can be used as a living ambiance, a library or an office. The condominium has only 5 houses and offers plenty of privacy and leisure to the residents.