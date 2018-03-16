高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥9,074,854
免费询盘

São Paulo, 05448-020 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥9,074,854
原货币价格 R$4,700,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3390
    平方英尺 (1802.0 )

房产描述

Modern residence in a high standard condominium. Wide and upbeat, it has a dining room and a TV room with large glass panels, granting plenty of natural lightning and integrating the indoor ambiances to the garden and patio. The upper floor holds 3 suites with generous spaces, custom-made wardrobes and a beautiful balcony that lights up the hallway, which can be used as a living ambiance, a library or an office. The condominium has only 5 houses and offers plenty of privacy and leisure to the residents.

上市日期: 2017年8月24日

MLS ID: 32709

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcia Vieira
+55 +551130610000

