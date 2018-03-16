2 Deer Park Meadow Road

Magnificent stone Georgian on two professionally landscaped acres with a pool in coveted Deer Park Association in mid-country Greenwich. Architectural details and tasteful refinements suggest Pre-war substance and quality, yet the house features every modern amenity throughout 14,500+/- square feet of living space on three floors plus a four car garage. Grand front-to-back entry hall. Elegant living room with fireplace. Paneled library with fireplace, powder room and access to solarium. Formal dining room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen and breakfast room, opening to fabulous family room with vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace and entry to porch with outdoor fireplace. Sumptuous master suite with sitting room, two luxurious baths, two spacious dressing rooms and closets. Seven additional bedrooms with ensuite baths. Finished lower level with home theatre, wine cellar, gym, playroom and family room with fireplace. This property is located in the North Street School and Central Middle School Districts and benefits from access to Town Water, Town Sewer, public Gas and no wetlands.