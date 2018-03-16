Av. Central 1351 Col. Las Cumbres Residencial

Pent House10C, panoramic views, level 10, Condominium Vista Magna Residencial, with aprivate area base of 464.98m2 and with a total constructed area of ​​915.18m2including terraces, 4 parking and 3 cellars.The unit iscurrently without finishing, with the advantage for the future buyer to choosecolors in materials and the possibility to adapt the design of the layoutproposed by the builder. The developer proposes a plant with luxury finishes:marble in floors, engineered laminate floors in bedrooms, granite in kitchenbar, marble in bathrooms.Pent House Spaces:First Level: Hall, double height living and dining area, terrace, ½ bathroom,kitchen, dining room, pantry, living room, 3 bedrooms each with bathroom anddressing room, 2 balconies, service income.SecondLevel: Stairs, Living Room, Distributor, Master Bedroom with balcony, fullbath, Jacuzzi, Walk-in closet. Service area with bedroom and bathroom, laundryand service entrance.ThirdLevel: Terrace with pergola, dining room, bar, bar, 1/2 bath.The unithas a pro-indiviso percentage of 3.6715%About VistaMagna Residencial: The distinguished development consists of two independenttowers of 12 levels each, with 42 units with the most privileged views of theGuadalajara Metropolitan Area. Vista Magna was designed by the renownedarchitects firm, Elías Arquitectos - Estudio E, and developed by RocherHoldings with a high level of design, functionality and spectacular factors.Theentrance with a security booth takes us through a private street, bordering aspectacular ravine of more than 15,000 m2, designed by the landscape architectFritz Sigg. creating an environment where you can breathe tranquility and harmony,through a wooded landscape from which you can appreciate the majesty of VistaMagna.Amenities:More than 2,000 m2 of common areas, with ample spaces for coexistence and rest,which include among others: lobby area, events room, terrace area, equippedgym, gardens, children's play area with independent terrace, sun deck and poolwith infinity effect.BuildingSpecifications:• Only 2departments per level.• 2elevators in each tower• Windowswith floor-to-ceiling tintex crystals• Firstlevel roof terraces• Slidingwindows with adequate ventilation• 24-HourSurveillance• ClosedCircuit of T.V.• Hightechnology access control system• NationalFire Protection Association (NFPA)• Parkingarea for visitors• Energysaving technology from common areas• Officefor building administrationLocationResidentialarea, very central and quiet high valueEasyaccess: Only 5 minutes from Av. Patria, United Nations and Lomas del Valle;Only 5minutes from Av. Vallarta and Plaza Gallerias; Only 5 minutes from thePeripheral.