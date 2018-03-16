高端地产新闻
在售 - Steamboat Springs, CO, United States - ¥13,938,320
免费询盘

Steamboat Springs, CO, 80477 - United States

33355 Emerald Meadows Dr.

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4030
    平方英尺 (35.31 英亩)

房产描述

Located in the South Valley with expansive views of Walton Creek Canyon. Only a few short minutes from town on paved roads. Located in the sparely populated neighborhood of Emerald Meadows, this 4,030 square foot home compliments the landscape with stunning views and great outdoor living spaces. Covered and uncovered decks invite relaxation year-around while open interiors and natural light accentuate the spaciousness of the home. Square plank with chinking exterior affords a rustic ambience with peeled log accents in the interior. Newer barn shop 30X60 with three large bay doors plus separate entrance tack room and storage areas. Property is well fenced and has produced around 10 ton of hay.

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: S171790

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lance Romick
9708461524 112

周边设施

周边设施
