33355 Emerald Meadows Dr.

Located in the South Valley with expansive views of Walton Creek Canyon. Only a few short minutes from town on paved roads. Located in the sparely populated neighborhood of Emerald Meadows, this 4,030 square foot home compliments the landscape with stunning views and great outdoor living spaces. Covered and uncovered decks invite relaxation year-around while open interiors and natural light accentuate the spaciousness of the home. Square plank with chinking exterior affords a rustic ambience with peeled log accents in the interior. Newer barn shop 30X60 with three large bay doors plus separate entrance tack room and storage areas. Property is well fenced and has produced around 10 ton of hay.