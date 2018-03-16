1763 Rg Notre-dame

Spacious family home with 3,884 sf of living space on 2-storeys with an integrated garage, detached garage and barn all on a immense lot of close to 664,000 sf. This property will surely please those searching for space, both interior and exterior. Totalling 19 rooms, 3 bedrooms, family room, wine cellar, games room and vast fully equipped kitchen (appliances included). The kitchen also includes a dinette area as well as a butler's pantry leading into the large dining room. Both the family and living rooms are outfitted with wood fireplaces to help fend off the cold winter nights or to simply create a warm ambiance. True relaxation can be enjoyed courtesy of the hot tub as well. Lastly, all the rooms are extremely bright courtesy of the abundant fenestration throughout. In addition, this property is located 28km from the city center of Montréal.