Prata Living Concept is an absolutely unique development project. It is without a doubt a very singular architectural feat that meets the latest technology, where the materials are sustainable and durable. Foundations in the past but eyes on the future, this project represents the best out of what Lisbon has to offer, going far beyond the simple meaning of change. With outstanding and distinctly different elements, such as the traditional ceramic tiles that coat the facade well in tune with modern Renzo Piano's architecture, Prata Living rises with privileged views over the Tagus River and opens unabashedly to a stunning view. The apartments are available in typologies ranging from T1 to T6 Duplex, all contemplating private parking. In the interior space of the development you will enjoy generous gardens, sunny terraces and extensive balconies that have everything for your refuge. In the outdoor space, you will live the freedom of the resplendent green landscape of Parque das Nações, along with areas of leisure, commercial spaces, esplanades, playgrounds and bicycle paths right next to the river. Completion of construction works is scheduled for the very early 2018.