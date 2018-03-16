高端地产新闻
在售 - Fisher Island, FL, United States - ¥31,361,220
Fisher Island, FL, 33109 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥31,361,220
原货币价格 $4,950,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4244
    平方英尺

房产描述

Contemporary Custom designed 5 bedroom floor plan with huge wrap-around deep terraces in limestone floors ideal for entertaining. All impact glass windows and doors. Unobstructed direct views of the Island's private beach. High-end finishes feat: limestone floors throughout, master bath with charcoal limestone countertops and spa shower. Family gourmet kitchen with large breakfast area. No expense was spared in this renovation! Low profile A/C vents, Lutron lighting, cozy fireplace with limestone mantel. Nanny/overflow 5th bedroom. FI Equity membership is $250K. Annual membership dues: Approximately $19,500. Yacht slips 60-170 foot available for purchase. This move-in condition rare Oceanside 5 bedroom unit is easy to show.

上市日期: 2017年8月25日

MLS ID: A10333719

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elena Bluntzer
+1 3056660562

_