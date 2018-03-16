高端地产新闻
在售 - Westlake, TX, United States - ¥12,671,193
Westlake, TX, 76262 - United States

2001 Wood Thrush Court

约¥12,671,193
原货币价格 $1,999,999
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7460
    平方英尺 (0.78 英亩)

房产描述

Gorgeous French Country Custom set on an expansive ¾ acre corner lot in the prestigious Vaquero Addition to Westlake, TX! Built with the quality, craftsmanship and amenities one would expect in this community and at this price point! From the stunning beamed ceilings, the dry stacked stone walls, hardwood floors, to the chef’s quality gourmet kitchen! This Sebastian built home boasts only the finest in design and details. From the expansive family room, to the elegant library, huge game/media room, cozy craft room and even a ballet/dance studio, there is truly something for everyone! All of this overlooking an impeccable resort like back yard with huge decks and mature trees surrounding a stunning infinity edge pool and separate spa! Welcome Home!

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: 13758134

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Robert Tyson
+1 8179800683

联系销售团队
