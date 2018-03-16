2001 Wood Thrush Court

Gorgeous French Country Custom set on an expansive ¾ acre corner lot in the prestigious Vaquero Addition to Westlake, TX! Built with the quality, craftsmanship and amenities one would expect in this community and at this price point! From the stunning beamed ceilings, the dry stacked stone walls, hardwood floors, to the chef’s quality gourmet kitchen! This Sebastian built home boasts only the finest in design and details. From the expansive family room, to the elegant library, huge game/media room, cozy craft room and even a ballet/dance studio, there is truly something for everyone! All of this overlooking an impeccable resort like back yard with huge decks and mature trees surrounding a stunning infinity edge pool and separate spa! Welcome Home!