4761-c Kapaka Street #1

One of a kind North Shore UNOBSTRUCTED view estate over looking Hanalei Bay, Mount Makana (Bali Hai) Hihimanu (Namolokama mountains) including taro fields with views extending out past Lumahai to Ha'ena. For sale by the original owner-builder, there are no other homes available with this type of view and location. Property is gated and sits on nearly 3 level acres of land. Enjoy complete privacy with Princeville proper only 5 minutes away. This unique home is built to take advantage of the trade wind breezes and sunsets. It has 3500 sq feet of comfortable open concept living space with 1100 sq feet of upstairs lanai perfect for happy hour sunset, green flash views or anytime entertaining or relaxing. This custom home was designed for low maintenance with stucco siding and blue Japanese tile roof. Downstairs gourmet kitchen includes a gas cook top, bar and built-in dining booth. There's plenty of space for entertaining: a game room, 3 bedrooms (one of which is a full guest suite with private bath and lanai), 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a laundry area off the over-sized 2-car garage. Recent upgrades include fresh interior paint, lighting and new flooring. The west facing side of the house has low profile solar shades outside the Fleetwood Industrial windows. Upstairs is a remodeled master suite with wood floors and high ceilings. Separated by classic Shoji doors is an adjacent living area with library and an extra room that could be used as a bedroom, art studio, massage or meditation room. There is also a large master bathroom with new flooring, a walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub, two walk-in closets, his and her sinks, and separate water closet. There is an expansive attic off the extra room for storage. In addition to the main house there is a separate outbuilding currently used as a home gym but it could easily be converted to an office, art studio or game room. This location has no home owner dues nor the strict bylaws of Princeville proper.