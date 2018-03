House with a living room, a dining room, an 80 m² open balcony and a hot tub. It offers a pool and a 100 m² lounge bar with a view to the open sea. There area 3 suites on the main house, 2 suites on the bungalow and 3 suites on the garden. The property also holds a gourmet kitchen and a an outdoors kitchen with a social area, full time security and monitoring.