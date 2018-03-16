高端地产新闻
在售 - Eastchester, NY, United States - ¥17,422,900
免费询盘

Eastchester, NY, 10709 - United States

87 Lakeshore Drive

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6500
    平方英尺 (0.52 英亩)

房产描述

Commanding a magnificent corner setting, this custom built Lake Isle residence reflects the incomparable splendor of a majestic Mediterranean villa. Designed for maximum privacy, highlighted by exquisite landscaping, secluded balconies and handsome stone walls. Blending elegance with state of the art comfort, the home is enriched with exquisite materials and details throughout. A two story entry presents a grand overture to the luxurious appointed interior, sun filled windows and 10 ft ceilings. Spectacular Clive Christian kitchen, butler's pantry, formal DR, family/living room each with fireplace, office/bdr, French doors to expansive covered verandah, a perfect setting for entertaining. Second floor showcases a covered balcony, private luxurious master suite-spa/sitting room, fpl, balcony, lake views, sumptuous appointed bath. The opposite wing with a back stairway encompasses 3 bdrs, one en-suite, two with balconies and hall bath. CLICK ON VIRTUAL 3D TOUR! Taxes being grieved!

上市日期: 2017年7月5日

MLS ID: 4730316

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Felice Wyloge
+1 9147132091

