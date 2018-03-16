2987 Margaret Mitchell Drive

Every detail has been attended to in this elegant all brick home located in the sought-after Margaret Mitchell neighborhood of Buckhead.As you step into the two-story foyer, natural light and gleaming wood floors welcome you. To the right is a light filled study with gas fireplace, coffered ceiling and custom built in bookshelves. To the left, the open and airy formal dining room comfortably seats ten or more guests and flows into the great room with a soaring two-story wall of windows. The heart of this home is a chef’s delight. This gourmet kitchen features an abundance of two-tone cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, breakfast bar, professional stainless-steel appliances, and a large center island . A bright eat-in breakfast room looks out onto lush backyard landscape. Adjacent to the kitchen is an inviting keeping room that centers around a soaring stacked stone fireplace and a vaulted ship lap ceiling with rustic wood beams, all making for cozy evenings by the fire.The back exterior of the home is nothing short of an entertainer’s paradise! Enjoy lazy afternoons relaxing on the deck overlooking the stone patio weaving through lush private landscape. But, the focal point in this verdant setting is the large rustic gazebo with stacked stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen, the perfect space for outdoor living nearly year-round.A generous master suite on main provides a tranquil retreat with full-length windows and custom trey ceiling. The master bath is complete with natural stone tile, double vanity with granite countertop, a garden tub, walk-in shower and an expansive fully customized walk in closet.Finishing off the main level is the powder room with custom vanity, a spacious laundry room with sink and custom cabinets, and oversized three-car garage providing plenty of room for your vehicles, sporting equipment, bicycles and more.The stairway from the foyer leads up to the open gallery overlooking the great room and four spacious guest suites. Each corner offers a personal space. Two guest suites are complete with en-suite baths. A third and fourth bedroom offer a spacious Jack-and-Jill bath with a double vanity and separate water and shower closet.The terrace level of the home offers lots of additional living space. As you enter the downstairs, hand-scraped engineered wood floors and recessed lighting spread throughout. The over-sized family room is great for late night movies and provides a great space for entertainment. A large game room and home gym complete the left wing of this beautifully detailed terrace level and access to the backyard. Passed the kitchen, plenty of storage closets and rooms lead back to the full bath with marble tile flooring and custom tile stand-up shower. To the left, two additional rooms which can be used ideally as an in-law suite or second study, playroom or media room.