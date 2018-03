257 Good Hill

CHARMING CAPE W/GATED STONE ENTRY AND LONG LIGHTED DRIVE, VERY PRIVATE PARK LIKE SETTING, SURROUNDED BY LAND TRUST, PANELED LIVING ROOM W/LARGE STONE FIREPLACE, COUNTRY KITCHEN W/CUSTOM CABINETRY FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM W/FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO LOVELY STONE TERRACE W/PERGOLA AND STONE FIRE PIT, FABULOUS GUNITE HEATED SPA, BEAUTIFUL WIDE BOARD FLOORING, FIRST FLOOR MASTER W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND MARBLE BATH, UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS. LOWER LEVEL IS COMPLETELY FINISHED W/PANELED WALLS, HUGE STONE FIREPLACE, WINE CELLAR AND HOME THEATER,THE BARN HAS 2/3 BAYS AND ADDITIONAL SPACE, WALK-UP ATTIC AREA, ALL INTERIOR WALLS FINISHED W/BEAD BOARD. THIS HOME OFFERS EXCEPTIONAL DETAILS THROUGHOUT AND WONDERFUL PRIVACY!!!!