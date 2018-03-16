This elegant villa is situated at the extreme south of the country, like a window on the Red Sea, Eilat is primarily a resort known worldwide. For the sea lovers and the fans of scuba diving and many activities related to the desert.The villa features rich amenities including 265m2 built on a living area of approximately 700m2, 6 bedrooms with a breathtaking sea view from each , a living room, a dining room and a separate studio with bathroom, as well as an independent, fully furnished 3 room apartment in the basement. In addition there are 2 garages. Kitchen is fully equipped with modern electric appliances, washing machine, dishwasher, satellite TV with Wi-Fi. For leisure, an angular swimming pool is available, bicycles, a ping pong table.- All secure external video system.The villa has been recently renovated with an extra touch of luxury. The rooms, comfortable, have a classic and functional design.