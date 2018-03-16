高端地产新闻
在售 - Eilat, Israel - ¥9,135,425
Eilat, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥9,135,425
原货币价格 ₪5,000,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 2852
    平方英尺 (700.0 )

房产描述

This elegant villa is situated at the extreme south of the country, like a window on the Red Sea, Eilat is primarily a resort known worldwide. For the sea lovers and the fans of scuba diving and many activities related to the desert.The villa features rich amenities including 265m2 built on a living area of approximately 700m2, 6 bedrooms with a breathtaking sea view from each , a living room, a dining room and a separate studio with bathroom, as well as an independent, fully furnished 3 room apartment in the basement. In addition there are 2 garages. Kitchen is fully equipped with modern electric appliances, washing machine, dishwasher, satellite TV with Wi-Fi. For leisure, an angular swimming pool is available, bicycles, a ping pong table.- All secure external video system.The villa has been recently renovated with an extra touch of luxury. The rooms, comfortable, have a classic and functional design.

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

联系方式

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sarah Dahan
97237710977

周边设施

周边设施
