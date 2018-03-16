高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Steamboat Springs, CO, United States - ¥34,529,020
Steamboat Springs, CO, 80487 - United States

3035 Temple Knolls

约¥34,529,020
原货币价格 $5,450,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5711
    平方英尺 (0.43 英亩)

房产描述

Thunderhead Base Lodge. Be the first to enjoy Steamboats’ legendary powder! A very short stroll from Thunderhead ski lift, this exquisite mountain contemporary custom residence integrates the highest caliber of architectural flair, functional floorplan and smart home capabilities. It delivers the best possible elevated lifestyle experience. Lavish and artful finishes and accents reach far beyond the luxury norm. The massive masterpiece of glass frontage captures 180° views of stunning Rocky Mountain splendor. The home boasts 5 bedrooms all with en-suites; two being dedicated master bedrooms. The interplay between the chef kitchen, great room and exterior patios create easy flow and capacity for multiple families or large groups. Located in secluded, prestigious mountain enclave, you can enjoy hot tubbing in the outdoors, abundant wildlife and easy access for mountain biking, hiking and adventuring due to the proximity to the National Forest in this quintessential home of distinction.

上市日期: 2017年12月23日

MLS ID: 3071254

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Darrin Fryer
9708465551

周边设施

周边设施
