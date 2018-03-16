3035 Temple Knolls

Thunderhead Base Lodge. Be the first to enjoy Steamboats’ legendary powder! A very short stroll from Thunderhead ski lift, this exquisite mountain contemporary custom residence integrates the highest caliber of architectural flair, functional floorplan and smart home capabilities. It delivers the best possible elevated lifestyle experience. Lavish and artful finishes and accents reach far beyond the luxury norm. The massive masterpiece of glass frontage captures 180° views of stunning Rocky Mountain splendor. The home boasts 5 bedrooms all with en-suites; two being dedicated master bedrooms. The interplay between the chef kitchen, great room and exterior patios create easy flow and capacity for multiple families or large groups. Located in secluded, prestigious mountain enclave, you can enjoy hot tubbing in the outdoors, abundant wildlife and easy access for mountain biking, hiking and adventuring due to the proximity to the National Forest in this quintessential home of distinction.