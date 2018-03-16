高端地产新闻
在售 - Denver, CO, United States - ¥10,769,886
免费询盘

Denver, CO, 80230 - United States

7461 East 6th Avenue

约¥10,769,886
原货币价格 $1,699,900
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7834
    平方英尺 (0.22 英亩)

房产描述

2017 Dream, House Newly Refurbished!!!! This stunning European villa on the elite 6th Ave Blvd, has every luxury; a cylindrical water feature through the spiral staircase, comfortable yet elegant main floor, sophisticated lower level entertainment area, Home Theater, eight fireplaces, beautiful ELEVATOR connecting all areas. Secluded, landscaped, Italian cobblestoned courtyard with trees, flowers and eight foot walls, separate private dining patio. True Chef's kitchen with custom leathered granite island, DeWils cabinetry, professional and Kosher approved appliances, Miele espresso. Dramatic details domed, cathedral and coffered ceilings,museum lights, barrel arches, brick archways, Justice Design light fixtures, Pella windows, cedar decks,custom stucco,hand troweled interior walls. Romantic Master retreat, private deck and balcony, MTN VIEWS, his and her closets, imported black marble slab countertops and tile, Kohler black Purists jetted tub,2nd Laundry room. OPEN SUNDAY 1-4

上市日期: 2016年7月22日

MLS ID: 3554897

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barb Fullerton
3038933200

