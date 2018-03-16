7426 E Sonoran Trl

Stunning Tuscan design by Bing Hu on a private lot with panoramic mountain views in Whisper Rock * Floor plan includes Master retreat, separate guest casita, dedicated office & home theater * The architectural details provide a cohesive blend of stone with wrought iron, glass and wood materials * The interior details include travertine and oak plank flooring, alder wood cabinetry, granite & stone slab counters, hand-hewn beam ceiling details, hand-carved cantera fireplace surrounds & Venetian plaster wall finishes * The outdoor living areas include a heated pool & spa, covered living room with stone fireplace and BBQ bar, professional landscaping, multiple fire features & an observations deck *