在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥15,648,932
Scottsdale, AZ, 85266 - United States

7426 E Sonoran Trl

约¥15,648,932
原货币价格 $2,470,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6513
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning Tuscan design by Bing Hu on a private lot with panoramic mountain views in Whisper Rock * Floor plan includes Master retreat, separate guest casita, dedicated office & home theater * The architectural details provide a cohesive blend of stone with wrought iron, glass and wood materials * The interior details include travertine and oak plank flooring, alder wood cabinetry, granite & stone slab counters, hand-hewn beam ceiling details, hand-carved cantera fireplace surrounds & Venetian plaster wall finishes * The outdoor living areas include a heated pool & spa, covered living room with stone fireplace and BBQ bar, professional landscaping, multiple fire features & an observations deck *

上市日期: 2017年9月21日

MLS ID: 5663183

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jay Pennypacker
6025703962

_