The Reef 14-925 & 927

14th floor DELUXE MODEL: Simply the best 2-bedroom condo available at The Reef. Located on the western side of the building the condo's expansive patio offers afternoon sun and complete privacy. Enjoy stunning views of Paradise Beach, Nassau Harbour and the Atlantic Ocean.A condo rental pool operated by Atlantis allows owners to earn revenue from their unit when they are not using them, and owners who place their condos in the rental pool PAY NO ANNUAL PROPERTY TAX!The Residences at The Reef are full 100% ownership condominiums. The Atlantis Resort Management Team handles all of the bookings and takes care of the maintenance of the unit – the perfect way to enjoy HASSLE-FREE CONDO OWNERSHIP in the Bahamas!Seize this incredible opportunity to own the MOST UNIQUE AND PRIVATE condo in the building.The Residences at Atlantis are the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication, giving each owner a sumptuous tropical sanctuary amidst one of the world’s most spectacular resorts.This extraordinary 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo has two living areas, each with its own sleeper sofa. This deluxe model unit is located on the North face of the building and offers direct unobstructed ocean views. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow the resplendent blues and greens of the Bahamian waters to come flooding in, while the subtle earth tones of the designer furnishings provide the canvas for tranquil living.Owners of The Residences at Atlantis have exclusive access to a private gym, Starbuck’s Café and an owners’ concierge team.